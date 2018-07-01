Abstract

This research attempts to raise self-awareness and articulate issues pertaining to adolescent peer pressure and drug abuse through the lens of process drama in South African primary schools. The target group for this project was grade 7C learners of St Theresa's Convent Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg. The study's framework is underpinned by Drama in Education, Theatre for Development and Theatre of the Oppressed theories. The study used a participatory workshop case study approach within the qualitative action research paradigm. Data was gathered through focus group discussions and participant observation. Research instruments included interview guides, questionnaire and an observation checklist, and data was also digitally recorded. Mantle of the expert and teacher-in-role were the overarching process drama techniques essential for participants to be able to negotiate, make decisions and solve challenges in drug abusing circumstances. This research findings show how the safety of process drama through the creation of "dramatic elsewhere", distancing, framing and role playing works towards constructive social change. The research notes that, transformation is not an event, but a process which is dependent on encounters, relationships and learning.



FINDINGS call for efforts to address adolescent substance abuse, engage the wider population and not just empower the concerned adolescents. The research recommends that process drama be emphasised, because of the dynamic and constantly changing nature of adolescents and the drugs that they use.

Language: en