Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and fear of falling (FoF) inhibit healthy longevity and have been suggested to be associated with cognitive function. However, the domains of cognitive function that are associated with them remain controversial. It is speculated that clarifying this will help in the assessment of health status and interventions in the community.



AIM: To analyse the associations between fall history and FoF and multidimensional cognitive function in independent community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: The data from 9759 (73.3 ± 5.4 years, 59.9% women) older individuals enrolled in the cross-sectional ORANGE study were analysed. Simple questions were used to assess fall history in the past year and current FoF. Assessments of multidimensional cognitive function were performed using the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology-Functional Assessment Tool (NCGG-FAT) to evaluate memory, attention, executive function, and processing speed. The independent associations of fall history and FoF with multidimensional cognitive function were assessed using multivariate linear regressions adjusted for potential confounding variables.



RESULTS: A total of 18.3% and 35.4% of participants presented with fall history and FoF, respectively. Fall history (p = 0.008) and FoF (p = 0.002) were significantly associated with memory. FoF, but not fall history was associated with attention (p = 0.004), executive function (p < 0.01), and processing speed (p < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: In independent community-dwelling older adults, fall history was associated only with the memory domain; in contrast, fear of falling was associated with multidimensional cognitive function. This study provides weak evidence suggesting the need to assess falls and FoF in all situations involving independent community-dwelling older adults.

