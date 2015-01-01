SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shibahashi K, Numata K. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(3): 252-253.

(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)

10.5811/cpcem.2022.3.56410

36049200

INTRODUCTION: A 26-year-old man was impaled by a nail after a nail gun accident. He was fully conscious with weakness and loss of sensation in the extremities. Cervical computed tomography showed a 9-centimeter long nail penetrating the spinal cord. The nail was removed surgically six hours after the incident. Neurological deficits gradually improved, and at three-month follow-up the patient had completely recovered from muscle weakness and reported only mild sensory deficits in the bilateral sole of his foot.

DISCUSSION: This case showed a favorable neurological course, which may be attributed to the fact that the cervical spinal cord injury did not involve the corticospinal tracts and anterior horn.


