Shibahashi K, Numata K. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(3): 252-253.
(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
36049200
INTRODUCTION: A 26-year-old man was impaled by a nail after a nail gun accident. He was fully conscious with weakness and loss of sensation in the extremities. Cervical computed tomography showed a 9-centimeter long nail penetrating the spinal cord. The nail was removed surgically six hours after the incident. Neurological deficits gradually improved, and at three-month follow-up the patient had completely recovered from muscle weakness and reported only mild sensory deficits in the bilateral sole of his foot.
