Abstract

CASE PRESENTATION: A six-month-old female presented to a community hospital with small lacerations to the scalp, face, and left eyelid from a dog bite injury. Computed tomography imaging revealed an impacted right frontal bone fracture and left superior orbital fracture, prompting transfer, neurosurgical repair, and infectious disease management of the injury.



DISCUSSION: This report highlights the importance of having a high level of suspicion for deeper injury in pediatric and especially infant craniofacial dog bites, obtaining radiographic imaging, and initiating appropriate multidisciplinary triage to prevent life-threatening infection and complications.

Language: en