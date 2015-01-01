|
Tahir SA, Carver KZ, Cappitelli A, Baird L, Marchese A, Ganske IM. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(3): 259-261.
(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
36049204
CASE PRESENTATION: A six-month-old female presented to a community hospital with small lacerations to the scalp, face, and left eyelid from a dog bite injury. Computed tomography imaging revealed an impacted right frontal bone fracture and left superior orbital fracture, prompting transfer, neurosurgical repair, and infectious disease management of the injury.
