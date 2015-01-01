SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tahir SA, Carver KZ, Cappitelli A, Baird L, Marchese A, Ganske IM. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2022; 6(3): 259-261.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)

DOI

10.5811/cpcem.2022.4.56178

PMID

36049204

Abstract

CASE PRESENTATION: A six-month-old female presented to a community hospital with small lacerations to the scalp, face, and left eyelid from a dog bite injury. Computed tomography imaging revealed an impacted right frontal bone fracture and left superior orbital fracture, prompting transfer, neurosurgical repair, and infectious disease management of the injury.

DISCUSSION: This report highlights the importance of having a high level of suspicion for deeper injury in pediatric and especially infant craniofacial dog bites, obtaining radiographic imaging, and initiating appropriate multidisciplinary triage to prevent life-threatening infection and complications.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print