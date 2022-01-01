Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There is a need for more research on minority stress theory (MST) with sexual and gender minority (SGM) adolescents of color, because of their disproportionate risk for depression.



METHOD: We recruited 1,627 SGM adolescents of color in the United States to complete measures assessing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) climate, LGBTQ microaggressions within one's ethnoracial community, internalized LGBTQ stigma, stress management ability, and depressive symptoms. Using structural equation modeling, a hybrid measurement-structural model was tested, indicating good model fit.



RESULTS: Multiple significant indirect pathways linking LGBTQ climate and depressive symptoms emerged. A less positive LGBTQ climate was associated with more microaggression-related stress, more internalized LGBTQ stigma, and worse stress management ability, all of which were associated with greater depressive symptoms. A serial mediation with more microaggression-related stress being associated with greater internalized LGBTQ stigma approached significance.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings generally support MST processes in terms of depressive symptoms in SGM adolescents of color, suggesting that psychosocial interventions targeting these processes may have meaningful implications for the mental health of this vulnerable group. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

