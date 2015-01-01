SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

White CT, Shamim H, Al Shouli R, Habbal AB, Mohammed L. Cureus 2022; 14(7): e27394.

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.27394

36046299

PMC9418628

The period of adolescence is a stage during which individuals experience several physical and psychological changes which increase their vulnerabilities to environmental influences. Cannabis exposure is one environmental factor that may put their health at risk. Various research agree that a connection exists between the onset of depression and cannabis use. Cannabis can affect the adolescents' brain, making them susceptible to depression. Depression is a disorder that manifests in a myriad of ways that can be detrimental to individuals. This problem is not only confined to the individuals themselves, but it is also a societal problem. The relationship that exists between cannabis use and depression is an extremely complex one. This study's main objective is to review previously conducted research regarding the association between cannabis use and depression in adolescents.


Language: en

depression; adolescent cannabis use; adolescent drug use; cannabis use disorder; child and adolescent psychiatry; marijuana use

