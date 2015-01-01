Abstract

Prior research in depth perception and perceptuo-motor calibration have primarily focused on participants completing experiments in single sessions and therefore do not empirically evaluate changes over time. Further, these studies do not typically take into account the amount of experience that the participants have in virtual reality (VR) prior to participation, the role of experience during participation, or calibration that may occur throughout the experiment session. In this contribution, we conducted a novel empirical evaluation of how calibration affects perception-action coordination over time. We recruited novice VR users and they completed eight sessions of a depth perception reaching experiment over the course of 12 weeks. During these experiments, we examined how participants' ability to estimate depth in a virtual environment changed as they gradually gained experience. While previous literature has shown that participants tend to underestimate distances, we found that this underestimation diminished over time as they gained experience in the virtual environment. Our study highlights the need for carrying out VR studies over time and the influence that longitudinal calibration can have on spatial perception in long-term VR experiences.

