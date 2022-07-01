Abstract

BACKGROUND: Growing evidence suggests a link between emotion regulation (ER) deficits and obsessive-compulsive symptoms (OCS). AIMS: A systematic review was conducted to integrate empirical research on the nature of ER difficulties associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), validated measures of ER for OCD and evidence base for psychological interventions targeting ER difficulties in OCD.



METHODS: Database searches were conducted on CINAHL, Cochrane Library, EMBASE, MEDLINE, PUBMED, PsycINFO and Scopus with keywords related to ER and OCD. 2609 articles were found, six were identified from other sources and 21 studies were included in this review. The review was registered on PROSPERO (CDR42020184076).



RESULTS: The non-acceptance of emotions was the most consistently related to OCS - albeit not uniformly with all OCS dimensions. There was also some evidence suggesting that difficulties in impulse-control, accessing effective ER strategies and engaging in goal-directed behaviours to be related to OCS. No OCD-specific ER measure was identified. Interventions with ER components appeared to be promising for the treatment of OCD. FUTURE DIRECTIONS: Recommendations on how to build on the existing literature and improve the quality of evidence were provided.

Language: en