See CCH, Tan JM, Tan VSY, Sündermann O. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 341-353.
Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing
36049435
BACKGROUND: Growing evidence suggests a link between emotion regulation (ER) deficits and obsessive-compulsive symptoms (OCS). AIMS: A systematic review was conducted to integrate empirical research on the nature of ER difficulties associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), validated measures of ER for OCD and evidence base for psychological interventions targeting ER difficulties in OCD.
Intervention; Difficulties; Emotion regulation; Measure; Obsessive-compulsive; OCD