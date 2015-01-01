|
Citation
|
Ng AE, Gbewonyo DA. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(35): 1136.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36048742
|
Abstract
|
During 2020, 88.7% of children and adolescents aged 6-17 years had roads, sidewalks, paths, or trails in their neighborhood or near their home where they could walk or ride a bicycle. Availability of these spaces was less common among children and adolescents who lived in families with incomes <200% of FPL (85.6%) than among those in families with incomes ≥200% of FPL (90.5%) and was consistent among children and adolescents in both urban (89.4% versus 93.9%) and rural (64.9% versus 77.4%) areas. Regardless of income, availability of spaces to walk or ride a bicycle was lower among children and adolescents living in rural areas (73.4%) than among those in urban areas (92.1%).
Language: en