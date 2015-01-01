Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The relationship between bullying and adolescent suicidal behavior (SB) is manifested by high rates of attempted or committed suicide in victims of abuse. In spite of the importance of the topic, there are few studies that explain the details of the relationship between these variables, which makes it difficult to create effective interventions. The objective of this study was to provide a more detailed view about the relationship between bullying and SB.



METHOD: Systematic review of literature including publications of bibliographic indexes, ScienceDirect and Pubmed using the terms "bullying" AND "suicidal behavior" AND "ado-lescents" AND "school harassment" AND "school mistreatment" and their corresponding in Spanish published from 2012 to 2018.



RESULTS: 21 articles of 272 initials that show the details of the relationship between bullying and suicidal behavior were included: age, gender, types and frequencies of victimization (verbal, physical, relational, cyberbullying, sexual and poly-victimization) and their relationship with variables of SB (ideation, planning, attempts and consummate suicide).



CONCLUSIONS: Communicate that only receiving bullying results in SB minimizes the existence of other modulating factors and worsens the understanding of the relationship between phenomena leading to negligence in potential actions that could be carried out in intervention.

Language: es