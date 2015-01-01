|
Galván G, Castilla Chaverra LM, Marje de Jesús Garces R, Vásquez De la Hoz FJ, Guerrero Martelo MF, Barchelot Aceros LL, Torres Oviedo J. Vertex 2020; 31(149): 13-20.
(Copyright © 2020, Polemos)
36047827
INTRODUCTION: The relationship between bullying and adolescent suicidal behavior (SB) is manifested by high rates of attempted or committed suicide in victims of abuse. In spite of the importance of the topic, there are few studies that explain the details of the relationship between these variables, which makes it difficult to create effective interventions. The objective of this study was to provide a more detailed view about the relationship between bullying and SB.
Adolescents; Bullying; School harassmen; School mistreatment; Suicidal behavior