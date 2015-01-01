SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Galván G, Castilla Chaverra LM, Marje de Jesús Garces R, Vásquez De la Hoz FJ, Guerrero Martelo MF, Barchelot Aceros LL, Torres Oviedo J. Vertex 2020; 31(149): 13-20.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Polemos)

DOI

10.53680/vertex.v31i149.79

PMID

36047827

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The relationship between bullying and adolescent suicidal behavior (SB) is manifested by high rates of attempted or committed suicide in victims of abuse. In spite of the importance of the topic, there are few studies that explain the details of the relationship between these variables, which makes it difficult to create effective interventions. The objective of this study was to provide a more detailed view about the relationship between bullying and SB.

METHOD: Systematic review of literature including publications of bibliographic indexes, ScienceDirect and Pubmed using the terms "bullying" AND "suicidal behavior" AND "ado-lescents" AND "school harassment" AND "school mistreatment" and their corresponding in Spanish published from 2012 to 2018.

RESULTS: 21 articles of 272 initials that show the details of the relationship between bullying and suicidal behavior were included: age, gender, types and frequencies of victimization (verbal, physical, relational, cyberbullying, sexual and poly-victimization) and their relationship with variables of SB (ideation, planning, attempts and consummate suicide).

CONCLUSIONS: Communicate that only receiving bullying results in SB minimizes the existence of other modulating factors and worsens the understanding of the relationship between phenomena leading to negligence in potential actions that could be carried out in intervention.


Language: es

Keywords

Adolescents; Bullying; School harassmen; School mistreatment; Suicidal behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print