Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative condition that gradually worsens motor function and leads to postural instability and, eventually, falls. Several factors may influence the frequency of future falls, such as slowness, freezing of gait, loss of balance, and mobility problems, cognitive impairments, and the number of previous falls. The TED bracelet is an advanced technological wearable device able to predict falls. AIMS: This principal aim is to investigate the feasibility of a full-scale research project that uses the TED bracelet to identify whether individuals with PD are at risk of falling.



METHODS: This study will involve a pilot prospective observational study design; the subjects will include 26 patients suffering from mild PD and 26 others with no PD and no gait problems. Data will be collected from the TED bracelet and then compared to a paper-based fall diary. The enrolled participants will have a scheduled outpatient evaluation to collect both clinical and instrumental data as well as biological samples.



DISCUSSION: This pilot study could then be implemented in a larger form to further evaluate the effectiveness of the TED device. Finally, it will help further develop gait monitoring systems for people with Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases that can affect physical function and mobility, such as dementia and Alzheimer's.



CONCLUSIONS: Preventing falls and their complications could lead to major advancements in the quality of home care for patients with PD, which would significantly impact the quality of life of both these patients and their caregivers.

Language: en