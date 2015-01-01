|
Campani D, De Luca E, Bassi E, Busca E, Airoldi C, Barisone M, Canonico M, Contaldi E, Capello D, De Marchi F, Magistrelli L, Mazzini L, Panella M, Scotti L, Invernizzi M, Dal Molin A. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36053444
BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative condition that gradually worsens motor function and leads to postural instability and, eventually, falls. Several factors may influence the frequency of future falls, such as slowness, freezing of gait, loss of balance, and mobility problems, cognitive impairments, and the number of previous falls. The TED bracelet is an advanced technological wearable device able to predict falls. AIMS: This principal aim is to investigate the feasibility of a full-scale research project that uses the TED bracelet to identify whether individuals with PD are at risk of falling.
Language: en
Parkinson’s disease; Fall prevention; e-health technology; Homecare; Telemedicine; Wearable device