|
Citation
|
Okan C, Bilson L, Zhong D, Weidemann G, Bailey PE. Aging Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36052977
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Global suicide rates are highest among older adults, and especially older men, yet proximal predictors of suicidal ideation in older age remain poorly understood. This study tested the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide in older men and women by investigating whether perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness and/or their interaction are proximal predictors of suicidal ideation before versus during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; depression; burdensomeness; older persons