Abstract

AIMS: There has been a marked increase in suicide fatalities among college-age students in recent years. Moreover, heavy alcohol use, a well-known risk factor for suicide, is present on most campuses. Yet, no prospective studies have examined alcohol use patterns among college students as predictors of suicidal behaviors.



METHODS: Online of 40,335 students at four universities took place at the beginning of four academic years, 2015-2018. Of these, 2296 met criteria for an increased risk of suicidal behavior and completed 1- and/or 6-month follow-up evaluation(s). Baseline assessments included the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test to quantify alcohol consumption and resulting problems, and measures of depression, suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior.



RESULTS: Suicide attempts during follow-up were reported by 35 (1.5%) of high-risk students. Regression analyses indicated that baseline severity of alcohol use consequences, but not amount of alcohol consumption, was associated with greater odds of a follow-up suicide attempt after controlling for baseline suicidal ideation, functional impairment and history of suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: Among college students at elevated risk for suicide, the severity of alcohol-related consequences was a significant predictor of future suicide attempts. Alcohol consumption was not a significant predictor, suggesting that the amount students drink is less of a concern for suicidal behavior than are the problems (e.g. failing to meet expectations, experiencing blackouts) associated with drinking.

Language: en