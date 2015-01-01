SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Davenport EM, Urban JE, Vaughan C, DeSimone JC, Wagner B, Espeland MA, Powers AK, Whitlow CT, Stitzel JD, Maldjian JA. Brain Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/brb3.2720

PMID

36053126

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study is to determine if delta waves, measured by magnetoencephalography (MEG), increase in adolescents due to a sports concussion.

METHODS: Twenty-four adolescents (age 14-17) completed pre- and postseason MRI and MEG scanning. MEG whole-brain delta power was calculated for each subject and normalized by the subject's total power. In eight high school football players diagnosed with a concussion during the season (mean age = 15.8), preseason delta power was subtracted from their postseason scan. In eight high school football players without a concussion (mean age = 15.7), preseason delta power was subtracted from postseason delta power and in eight age-matched noncontact controls (mean age = 15.9), baseline delta power was subtracted from a 4-month follow-up scan. ANOVA was used to compare the mean differences between preseason and postseason scans for the three groups of players, with pairwise comparisons based on Student's t-test method.

RESULTS: Players with concussions had significantly increased delta wave power at their postseason scans than nonconcussed players (p = .018) and controls (p = .027).

CONCLUSION: We demonstrate that a single concussion during the season in adolescent subjects can increase MEG measured delta frequency power at their postseason scan. This adds to the growing body of literature indicating increased delta power following a concussion.


Language: en

Keywords

concussion; football; delta waves; magnetoencephalography (MEG)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print