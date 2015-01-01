Abstract

Fall prevention and management of behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) in long-term care (LTC) facility is a major challenge. The objective of this systematic review is to assess the evidence of digital technology in their management. All studies of English-language excluding case-reports were eligible for review. Databases chosen were MEDLINE, EMBASE, Scopus, Web of Science and PSYCINFO from January 2000 to June 2020. Downs and Black checklist was used to check for risk of bias. Papers with a focus in LTC setting, using digital technology as intervention for older adults with dementia, and with measurable outcomes (outcomes that are quantified, not descriptive) were included in the final review. Seventeen original papers (8 RCTs, 8 quasi-experimental and 1 mixed method) were included. Three articles examining position-sensor technology for fall prevention showed mixed results. Two showed no difference and 1 showed small reduction in fall after alarm removal but the positive effect might be due to bias. Overall, the sample sizes were too small to draw meaningful conclusion. Fourteen studies (9 pet robots of which 8 were robotic seal/PARO) were identified for BPSD and results were mixed. Overall, PARO might have modest benefit in BPSD compared to usual care but might be no better than plush toy with more hallucinations or delusions seen in advanced dementia. However, the significant heterogeneity in methodology (intervention intensity, lack of record in psychoactive drug use), clinical tools used (different BPSD scales, different digital technologies) and variability in outcomes made it difficult to draw clear-cut conclusion. Studies involving other digital technologies are scarce and in pilot phases; hence, conclusion is premature. One limitation of the review was that only 9 out of 17 studies were of good quality. The limited research work in position-sensors meant insufficient evidence to prove efficacy for their use in LTC setting. The possible modest benefit of PARO in BPSD (e.g. in agitation, apathy or reduction in psychoactive drugs) was off-set by possible adverse events such as delusions or hallucinations in advanced dementia. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s10433-021-00627-5.

Language: en