Citation
Li ZR, Ma YJ, Zhuang J, Tao XC, Guo CY, Liu ST, Zhu RR, Wang JX, Fang L. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2022; 9: e936314.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
36052330
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and function; it is a risk factor for falls among older individuals. Few studies have focused on training such individuals to adopt a safe-landing strategy that would protect them from fall-related injuries. Ditangquan is a traditional Chinese martial art comprising movements that conform to the principles of safe landing. This study aims to investigate the effectiveness of Ditangquan in preventing fall-related injuries among older individuals with sarcopenia.
Language: en
Keywords
|
fall injury prevention; modified falls efficacy scale; safe landing; sarcopenia; traditional Chinese exercise