Abstract

Bullying is reported in around 20% of children according to the US Department of Education and has been reported in the histories of individuals with genetic disorders. To our knowledge, there has never been a study surveying whether genetic counselors screen their pediatric patients for bullying. This is despite guidelines that pediatric healthcare providers should screen for bullying. The purpose of this study was to assess North American genetic counselors who see pediatric patients and enquire about their practices, attitudes, self-confidence, knowledge, and potential training needs in relation to bullying screening. In an anonymous online survey, 139 genetic counselors from the United States and Canada completed a modified version of the previously validated Healthcare Providers Practices, Attitudes, Self-Confidence, and Knowledge (HCP-PACK) instrument. Among our participant population, 85% reported they did not screen for bullying. This is despite no statistically significant difference in the amount of reported time spent on either initial or follow-up appointments between those who did or did not screen. Those who screened for bullying among their pediatric patients were more likely to view bullying as a healthcare problem (as measured on the attitude subscale) (t[135] = -2.07, p = 0.04) and had greater confidence in their ability to know how to assess for bullying (as measured on the self-confidence subscale) (t[135] = -2.90, p = 0.004) compared with participants who did not screen for bullying. Responses from genetic counselors who screened their patients for bullying demonstrated how screening for bullying can be aligned with the American Board of Genetic Counseling practice-based competencies. Even though the majority of participants did not view screening for bullying as a genetic counselor's role, 82.5% agreed that bullying was a healthcare problem and 63.6% thought genetic counselors should have additional educational opportunities to learn about bullying. Evidence-based guidance is needed to help genetic counselors interested in including screening for bullying in their practice.

