Abstract

Road traffic injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with pedestrians and riders of two-wheeled motor vehicles being the most vulnerable. The present study aims to determine the epidemiological characteristics of fatal motorcycle crashes in a portion of the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, and to compare them with the data available in literature. Data were retrieved from autopsy reports on 350 subjects who died following road accidents involving moped or motorcycle in the cities of Parma, Piacenza, and Reggio Emilia. Two types of data were extrapolated: circumstantial and traumatological. The population was divided into subgroups according to gender, crash time, alcohol positivity, presence or absence of the helmet, and the period elapsed between the accident and death. Most of the considered road accidents occurred during the day and on weekends. 25.5 % of the victims tested positive for alcohol. As far as traumas are concerned, the limbs resulted to be the most affected body segment, followed by the head (87.4 %), the thorax (85.7 %), the abdomen (65.7 %), and lastly the neck (50.3 %). According to similar studies, the sample victim of a moped/ motorcycle accident is a young male subject. The results obtained allow us to demonstrate that the mandatory use of the helmet has reduced skull and brain injury over the years. At present, no law regulates the use of protections for other body parts. Regulatory interventions in this sense would be desirable given the ever more rapid technical evolutions in the field of motorcycles.

Language: en