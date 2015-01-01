|
Kovac K, Vincent GE, Paterson JL, Ferguson SA. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2022; 14: 1493-1510.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
36052102
PURPOSE: The aim of this exploratory cross-sectional mixed methods study was to determine 1) whether sleep inertia, the temporary state of impaired vigilance performance upon waking, is perceived to be a concern by emergency service personnel, 2) what strategies are currently used by emergency service workplaces to manage sleep inertia, 3) the barriers to implementing reactive sleep inertia countermeasures, and 4) what strategies personnel suggest to manage sleep inertia. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: A sample (n = 92) of employed and volunteer Australian emergency service personnel (fire and rescue, ambulance, police, state-based rescue and recovery personnel) completed an online survey. Data collected included demographic variables and work context, experiences of sleep inertia in the emergency role, barriers to sleep inertia countermeasures, and existing workplace sleep inertia countermeasures and recommendations. Quantitative data were analysed using descriptive statistics, and qualitative data were thematically analysed.
barriers; fatigue management; intervention effectiveness; on-call; shiftwork