Abstract

During the Greco-Italian War (World War II [WWII], 1940-1941), an Italian field hospital was set up in Sinanaj, Albania. The hospital's military surgeons carefully collected information about the characteristics and management of patients with war-related injuries. In 1942, they published a detailed report, with a section dedicated to the management of war-related head injuries. The aim of this report is to analyze that section, to describe the characteristics and neurosurgical management of war-related head injuries, and to depict the status of war neurosurgery in the Royal Italian Army during WWII. The analysis revealed that, during the Greco-Italian War (November 1940-April 1941), 149 patients with war-related head injuries were admitted to the Sinanaj hospital, and 48 patients underwent surgery. Head injuries were caused by bomb fragments in 126 patients, bullets in 5 patients, and other causes (falls from height, vehicle accidents, or rock fragments) in 18 patients. Six patients (12.5%) died after surgery. Before surgery, patients underwent resuscitation with blood transfusions and fluid. Preoperatively, a plain head radiograph was usually acquired to locate metallic and bone fragments. The surgical technique consisted of craniotomy or craniectomy, aggressive debridement of metallic and bone fragments, and watertight dural closure. Surgical drainage, overall aseptic technique, serial spinal taps, and perioperative antibiotics were used to prevent infections. The surgical aims and technique used by the Italian surgeons for the management of head injuries were similar to those of the Allied surgeons during WWII. Operative mortality was also comparable. Although the surgical technique for war-related head injuries has evolved since WWII, many aspects of the technique used by the Italian and Allied surgeons during WWII are still in the standard of care today.

Language: en