Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the prevalence and related factors of suicide ideation among nurses in different levels of hospitals in Shandong Province, and to analyze the relationship between them.



METHODS: From June to July 2020, 1644 nurses in Shandong Province were surveyed by multi-stage stratified cluster sampling. The suicidal ideation of nurses was investigated by suicidal ideation screening. Social support and mental health were measured by the perceived social support scale (pass) and kessler10 scale respectively. The simple coping style scale (SCSQ) was used to evaluate the coping styles of the subjects when they encountered problems. Logistic regression was used to analyze the influencing factors of suicidal ideation, Amos software was used to establish the path model of suicidal ideation related factors, and the maximum likelihood estimation was used to test the path model coefficient.



RESULTS: The incidence of suicidal ideation among nurses in secondary hospitals during their career was 8.44%, and that in tertiary hospitals was 11.66%. There was no significant difference in suicidal ideation among nurses at all levels in secondary hospitals (P>0.05). The main factors related to suicidal ideation were unmarried and others (OR=0.362, 95%CI=0.155, 0.844, P=0.019) , social support (OR=1.084, 95% CI=1.059, 1.109, P=0.000) and mental health status (OR=0.921, 95% CI=0.890, 0.953, P=0.000). The suicide ideation of skilled nurses in tertiary hospitals was higher than that of other levels (P<0.05). The related factors of suicide ideation mainly included unmarried and others (OR=0.369, 95% CI=0.214, 0.636, P=0.000) , night shift (OR=1.889, 95%CI=10.57, 3.377, P=0.032) , general self-rated social status (OR=2.377, 95%CI=1.031, 5.483, P=0.042) , physical disease (OR=2.747, 95%CI=1.601, 4.714) , P=0.000) , Social support (OR=0.960, 95%CI=1.042, 1.077, P=0.000) and mental health status (OR=0.942, 95%CI=0.922, 0.963, P=0.000). Social support and mental health have a direct effect on suicidal ideation. Self-assessment of social status, social support and physical disease can affect suicidal ideation by affecting mental health.



CONCLUSION: It is necessary to pay more attention to the mental health status of nurses at different levels in different hospitals during their career, improve their social support level, and improve their cognition of the practice environment.

Language: zh