Abstract

This research aims to; the first is to describe the implementation of the policy for overcoming child labor in the city of Semarang, second, to find out the factors that influence the success of the implementation of the policy to combat child labor. The approach method used is sociological juridical The results showed that; Cooperation between government agencies is not good, the benefits of implementation are not felt, budget resources are not supportive, social, economic and family conditions are influential. Recommendations that the authors give: expand the range of services and handling child labor, build studios for children, need budget specifications, provide skills for child workers.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

