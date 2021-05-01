Abstract

We welcome the commentary by Reddy [1], who outlines that the toolkit is a promising step towards standardizing the quantification of cannabis exposure.



We acknowledge that the field of cannabis research has been historically characterized by a lack of consensus about what a standard unit of cannabis is. However, in recent years there has been considerable progress in this area. A proposal for a 5-mg standard tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) unit [2, 3] was subjected to an extensive information-gathering process by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), including input from international researchers, stakeholders and members of the public (Notice number: NOT-DA-20-043). Overall, there was support for the idea and this has now been endorsed by NIDA (https://nida.nih.gov/about-nida/noras-blog/2021/05/establishing-5mg-thc-standard-unit-research) [4], National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institute of Health (NIH), American Psychological Association and College on Problems of Drug Dependence, with guidelines for reporting now available [5]. In summary, there is emerging consensus for a 5-mg standard THC unit. The iCannToolkit can be used to estimate the 5-mg standard THC unit, but it is a flexible tool and, if necessary, therefore can be used to estimate alternative measures such as the standard joint unit [6, 7]...

Language: en