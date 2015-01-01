Abstract

The construction industry is the 2nd largest employer industry after agriculture, employing 33M (million) people. The report from construction India development concil (CIDC) of 2005-2006 in India. Large percentages of work force are untrained, unskilled, illiterate, and migrante. Most of them drawn from rural background. There is no method establishment pragmatic method of screening work force prior to deployment of construction sites. Occupational fatalities; injuries and disease constitute defects as they are not project requirements. Injuries also contribute to the cost of construction and development as workers insurance compensation is include as a labour overhead and cost of accidents is integrated into cost structure of contractors Total Quality Management (TQM) is the strategy that links the processes of occupational safety and health, quality and productivity, health and safety providing the catalyst for realizing the synergy between the three processes. This paper is providing of TQM totally deals with top level in an organization and deals with the supervisors on site which provide. This paper in detail about the factors that affect safety in construction sites, beside this the research also studies the reason behind the accidents in construction sites and finally explores how safety management procedures could be implemented at their best in the construction industry.

Language: en