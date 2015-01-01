Abstract

bstract: In many nations, the construction sector plays an integral role in social and economic development. Construction site safety is a key concern in both industrialised and developing countries. The Indian construction sector suffers from inadequate safety and health conditions due to a lack of safety regulations and a lack of awareness of workplace hazards. The goal of this study is to evaluate the safety culture among site engineers in the construction industry. This goal will be accomplished by achieving the following objectives. To begin, list the components and variables that affect safety culture. Second, assess the safety culture of the site's engineer in the construction industry and finally, build a framework to improve the safety culture in the construction industry. To achieve these goals, the research was grouped into three categories: literature review, questionnaire survey, and final verification of results. Data was gathered via a standardised questionnaire that was distributed to 50 site engineers. During the procedure, all completed questionnaires got a 100% response rate. Management commitment, safety priority, safety rules, physical work environment, and personal appreciation risk are among the five components of safety culture that site engineers have a favourable perception of. Furthermore, the finding showed that if top management wants to strengthen and maintain a safety culture, they must make it a top priority, as well as analyse accident causes, inspect safety preparations, and teach personnel at the start of a new project. The focus of the research is to suggest to individuals and other stakeholders in the construction sector in order to improve the safety culture of site engineers

Language: en