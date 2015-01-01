Abstract

Nowadays, the amount of violence against women has increased by many fold due to the greater exposure of women in every field of life. It has now become a major issue. The crime rate is on the spike. The recent spate of crimes against women, particularly rape instances, has been terrifying. Women's safety in India has become a contentious issue as a result of such crimes. Despite international agreements, new legislation, and gender movement, women continue to be particularly susceptible to assault. Looking towards all these issues, we proposed a device which will be really very helpful to women. The system serves four main purposes, first to send the victim's location to the preprogrammed contact numbers with the help of GPS and GSM. Secondly, she can turn the buzzer on so that nearby people can help her to get out of the situation. Storing the women's pulse rate to ThingSpeak cloud with the help of WiFi ESP8266 and sending the same data to registered contact numbers will be the third main purpose of this device. Along with this the fourth main purpose is that she can give a shock to the abuser just by turning the other switch on and touching the device to the abuser's body so that current will pass through him. That shock will not kill the abuser but women will get a chance to escape from the location.

Language: en