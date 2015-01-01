Abstract

This paper talks about the Improvement method of road accident black spots. In this study we have used one of the pronounced method of Black spot analysis i.e. Corridor analysis in which whole section is divided in no. of segments and then improvement of black spots is done in sequential manner of each segment. By following this technique hazardous nature of whole stretch is rectified in a sequential order making whole stretch safe from one side which cannot be done in conventional method of black spots improvement. At last we have concluded our study by suggesting remedial measures for each black spot to make it safe.