|
Citation
|
VanNostrand M, Sogoloff B, Giroux C, Bergmans L, Kasser SL. Mult. Scler. Relat. Disord. 2022; 68: e104115.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36057172
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mobility challenges and cognitive impairments prominent in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) significantly increase the risk of falling. Examining perceptions of how the simultaneous performance of completing motor and cognitive tasks impacts fall risk may have clinical utility. The purpose of this study was to identify the most significant self-reported predictors of falling including perceived dual-tasking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Multiple sclerosis; Cognitive-motor impairments; Dual-tasking; Risk prediction