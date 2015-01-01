Abstract

This paper investigates the effects of intercity commuting on travel characteristics and urban performances. A spatial equilibrium model of the two-city system which involves the travel mode choice and workplace selection equilibrium, as well as the housing demand and supply equilibrium, is proposed and well formulated. A two-level iterative procedure is presented, and the properties of the proposed model are analytically and numerically analyzed. The finding shows that, the improvement of intercity commuting always improves the households' utility level. From the respects of spatial structure and intercity commuters, both two cities become more compact, the number of households residing in the less economically developed city and intercity commuters both increase with the improvement of intercity commuting condition when incomes are exogenous. When agglomeration effects are considered, the city boundaries and the population of developed city and the left boundary of less developed city increase firstly and then decrease, and the right boundary of less developed city keeps decreasing with the improvement of intercity train.

Language: en