SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wehbi L, Bektaş T, Iris. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2022; 109: e103371.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2022.103371

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As modern cities expand, parcel carriers are obliged to deal with the various last-mile challenges of the urban setting, in order to meet the ever-increasing requirements of consumers while ensuring an eco-friendly distribution system. Some of the urban last-mile challenges, such as kerbside parking limitations and vehicle access restrictions, pose additional constraints to carriers that operate van-based deliveries. This paper describes a new distribution model and an associated optimisation problem, namely a vehicle routing problem with portering (VRP-P) with time windows, that integrates on-foot porters with cargo vans. In this distribution strategy, vans rendezvous with porters at handover points at selected customer locations where the transfer of parcels can take place, avoiding the need for designated parking spaces. The VRP-P is modelled as a mixed-integer linear programming formulation and solved on real delivery data in central London. The paper also describes a fast heuristic that uses several improvement operators. Computational results show that the use of portering yields time and carbon savings of up to 89%, depending on the number of customers served. The heuristic obtains high-quality feasible solutions in short computational times and outperforms a commercial optimiser on large scale instances. The findings also show high utilisation of portering even at limited parcel carrying capacities.


Language: en

Keywords

Green last-mile; Green logistics; Portering; Sustainable transport; Vehicle routing problem

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print