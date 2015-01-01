|
Citation
|
Ruiz-Padillo A, Oestreich L, Torres TB, Rhoden PS, Larrañaga AM, Cybis HB. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2022; 109: e103392.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The decision to walk is strongly related to various factors that act in different ways depending on the local characteristics of the built environment and each individual's perception. This study quantifies and ranks the importance of the barriers to walking in a small city, using the best-worst scaling technique based on random utility theory to obtain a weighted index for measuring walkability. The discrete choice models show that sidewalk infrastructure, topography, and street connectivity were considered the most relevant attributes for walking but with different importance when evaluated as incentives or barriers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Best-worst scaling; Built environment; Comparative study; Policy simulations; Walkability; Weighted score