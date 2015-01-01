Abstract

Risky alcohol consumption among college students is a significant public health issue. In the college setting, students can collaborate in the implementation of peer-led interventions. To date, evidence of peer-led programmes in reducing harmful alcohol consumption in this population is inconclusive. The aim of the current scoping review is to provide a broad overview by systematically examining and mapping the literature on peer-led interventions for preventing risky alcohol consumption by college students. The specific aims were to (1) identify the underlying focus of the interventions and assess their (2) effectiveness and (3) feasibility. A comprehensive search was conducted in PubMed, PsycINFO, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, DART-Europe, RCAAP, Trove and ProQuest. The inclusion criteria were peer-led interventions that exclusively addressed alcohol consumption, college students as the target population and interventional studies (randomised controlled trials, quasi-experimental studies, systematic reviews and meta-analyses of interventions). The methodological quality of the articles was evaluated. From 6654 potential studies, 13 were included. Nine interventions were described within these studies: Voice of Reason programme, Brief Advice sessions, Peer Theatre, Alcohol Education programme, Perceptions of Alcohol Norms intervention, Motivational Intervention, Alcohol Skills Training programme, Lifestyle Management Class and the Brief Alcohol Screening and Intervention for College Students. Only the last showed significant reductions in three of the four outcome measures: quantity and frequency of drinking, estimated peak blood alcohol concentration and alcohol-related consequences. It did not significantly decrease the number of heavy-drinking episodes. Peer interventions may be effective in preventing alcohol use among college students, although the evidence is weak and scarce. Further research is needed to strengthen the findings about peer-led interventions.

