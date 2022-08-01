Abstract

BACKGROUND: Time perception and motion intensity are interrelated factors that may influence symptom expression and severity in case of various psychiatric conditions, including anxiety and depression. AIMS: The present study aimed to 1) explore the associations between the intensity of physical activity, time perception, impulsivity, anxiety and depressive symptoms, and to 2) investigate the extent to which resting state motion intensity can be used to identify the assessed psychiatric conditions.



METHODS: 20 healthy controls and 20 psychiatric patients (with either anxiety or depression-related diagnoses) were included in the study and filled out a questionnaire consisting of validated anxiety, depression and impulsivity measures. Time perception was measured by a computerized time production task, whereas motion intensity was analyzed by a motion capture and analysis software. Respondents were randomly assigned to an experimental (with active motion task) and non-experimental group (resting state conditions). Both subgroups were repeatedly assessed, in order to explore changes in motion intensity, time perception and psychiatric symptom levels.



RESULTS: Random forest regression analysis identified the level of impulsivity, depression and anxiety as the strongest predictors of resting state motion intensity, while a path analysis model indicated that controls and psychiatric patients show different pathways regarding the connection between motion intensity changes, time production ratio alterations and symptom reduction.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study implies the importance of distinguishing between clinical and subclinical severity of psychiatric symptoms when considering the association between motion intensity, time perception, anxiety and depression. Potential transdiagnostic relevance of resting state motion intensity is also addressed.

Language: en