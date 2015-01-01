Abstract

Mental health care for rural populations is a problem faced on a global scale, however, it is absent from major public policies aimed at social welfare. Although some advances have occurred in the country with the implementation of the National Mental Health Policy and with the paradigmatic, practical and ethical change arising from the referential of Psychosocial Attention, the socio-territorial and cultural specificities that mark the rural contexts are not yet part of the scope of these policies. Thus, the objective is to discuss the main challenges for mental health care identified by professionals who make up reference teams for agrarian reform settlements. For this purpose, 53 health and social care professional responsible for the coverage of eight rural settlements were interviewed. We identified that the challenges refer to the establishment of health networks connected to the territories; the consolidation of primary care as the main care strategy; the construction of practices from the perspective of completeness; the implementation of intersectoral articulations that meet the complexity of the population's demands and, finally, opportunities for permanent education for workers, so that they take into account the particularities of these contexts and the ways of life of the rural population.



A atenção em saúde mental voltada às populações rurais é um problema enfrentado em escala mundial, no entanto, está ausente das principais políticas públicas voltadas ao bem-estar social. Embora alguns avanços tenham ocorrido no país com a implantação da Política Nacional de Saúde Mental e com a mudança paradigmática, prática e ética advinda com o referencial da Atenção Psicossocial, as especificidades socioterritoriais e culturais que marcam os contextos rurais ainda não fazem parte do escopo dessas políticas. Assim, objetiva-se discutir os principais desafios para o cuidado em saúde mental identificados por profissionais que compõem equipes de referência para assentamentos de reforma agrária. Para tanto, entrevistou-se 53 profissionais de saúde e da assistência social responsáveis pela cobertura de oito assentamentos rurais. Identificamos que os desafios se referem à constituição de redes de saúde conectadas aos territórios; à consolidação da atenção primária como principal estratégia de cuidado; à construção de práticas na perspectiva da integralidade; à implementação de articulações intersetoriais que atendam à complexidade das demandas da população e, por fim, de oportunidades de Educação permanente para os trabalhadores, de modo que levem em conta as particularidades desses contextos e dos modos de vida da população rural.

Language: pt