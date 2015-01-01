|
Citation
|
Senna I, Vasconcelos AMN, Iglesias F. Gerais Rev. Interinstit. Psicol. 2021; 14(1): 1-22.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Parque público e criminalidade: preditores ambientais da percepção de (in)segurança
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The model of Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) emphasizes how elements of the environment may inhibit or induce the occurrence of various types of crime and the perception of insecurity. This is especially strategic in places of multiple uses and free access, as in the case of public parks in big cities. The objective of this research was to test the predictive role of variables specified by CPTED on the perception of security, based on a survey in loco with 126 public park users, including items on habits, criminal occurrences, environmental assessment and sociodemographic variables. Hierarchical linear regression models showed that sex, experiences of victimization, and the evaluation of infrastructure worked as appropriate background variables. The results are discussed in the context of the Brazilian criminal scenario, the inertia of the population and, above all, the possibilities of intervention in public policies for security.
Language: pt