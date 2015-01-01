Abstract

The model of Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) emphasizes how elements of the environment may inhibit or induce the occurrence of various types of crime and the perception of insecurity. This is especially strategic in places of multiple uses and free access, as in the case of public parks in big cities. The objective of this research was to test the predictive role of variables specified by CPTED on the perception of security, based on a survey in loco with 126 public park users, including items on habits, criminal occurrences, environmental assessment and sociodemographic variables. Hierarchical linear regression models showed that sex, experiences of victimization, and the evaluation of infrastructure worked as appropriate background variables. The results are discussed in the context of the Brazilian criminal scenario, the inertia of the population and, above all, the possibilities of intervention in public policies for security.



O modelo da prevenção criminal pelo design ambiental (Crime Prevention through Environmental Design - CPTED) enfatiza como elementos do ambiente podem inibir ou induzir a ocorrência de vários tipos de delitos e a percepção de insegurança. Isso é especialmente estratégico em locais de uso múltiplo e de livre acesso, como no caso dos parques públicos em grandes cidades. O objetivo desta pesquisa foi testar o papel preditivo de variáveis especificadas pela CPTED sobre a percepção de segurança, com base em um survey in loco com 126 usuários de parque público, incluindo itens sobre hábitos, ocorrências criminais, avaliação do ambiente e variáveis sociodemográficas. Modelos de regressão linear hierárquica mostraram que sexo, experiências de vitimização e a avaliação da infraestrutura funcionaram como variáveis antecedentes adequadas. Os resultados são discutidos no contexto do cenário criminal brasileiro, da inércia da população e, sobretudo, das possibilidades de intervenção em políticas públicas de segurança.

