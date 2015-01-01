|
Costa PHA, Mendes KT, Guedes O. Gerais Rev. Interinstit. Psicol. 2021; 14(Suppl): 1-24.
Juventude brasileira e o trabalho no tráfico de drogas: pauperização, precarização e superexploração
(Copyright © 2021, Universidade Federal de Juiz de Fora)
This study aims to present elements to understand the work dynamics in drug trafficking by Brazilian youth in poor conditions. This is a theoretical-analytical study, based on a critical review of the literature and on assumptions, concepts and categories of the Marxist tradition, emphasising Marx's discussion about work and relative superpopulation, and the super-exploitation of the labor force, by Marini. The relations and work conditions that prevail on drug trafficking for a lot of this poor youth, predominantly black and peripheral, configurate the intensification of precariousness and super-exploitation of the work force, following the dynamics of the "work world" and neoliberalism, according to the peculiarities of the dependent capitalism condition of Brazil. Drug trafficking is supplied primarily by this population, appearing as a viable option and a possibility of "social ascension", considering the nonexistent, sparse and precarious options of the formal and informal labor market.
Language: pt