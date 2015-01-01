Abstract

This study aims to present elements to understand the work dynamics in drug trafficking by Brazilian youth in poor conditions. This is a theoretical-analytical study, based on a critical review of the literature and on assumptions, concepts and categories of the Marxist tradition, emphasising Marx's discussion about work and relative superpopulation, and the super-exploitation of the labor force, by Marini. The relations and work conditions that prevail on drug trafficking for a lot of this poor youth, predominantly black and peripheral, configurate the intensification of precariousness and super-exploitation of the work force, following the dynamics of the "work world" and neoliberalism, according to the peculiarities of the dependent capitalism condition of Brazil. Drug trafficking is supplied primarily by this population, appearing as a viable option and a possibility of "social ascension", considering the nonexistent, sparse and precarious options of the formal and informal labor market.



O presente trabalho visa apresentar elementos para a compreensão da dinâmica de trabalho no tráfico da juventude brasileira em condições pauperizadas. É um exercício teórico-analítico, baseado em revisão crítica da literatura e a partir de pressupostos, conceitos e categorias da tradição marxista, com destaque para a discussão sobre trabalho e superpopulação relativa, de Marx, e superexploração da força de trabalho, de Marini. As relações e condições de trabalho imperantes no tráfico para parte desses jovens pauperizados, predominantemente negros e periféricos, configuram a intensificação da precariedade e superexploração da força de trabalho, seguindo a própria dinâmica do mundo do trabalho e projeto neoliberal, de acordo com as particularidades da condição de capitalismo dependente do Brasil. Não à toa, o tráfico se abastece, prioritariamente, dessa parcela populacional, apresentando-se como opção viável e possibilidade de "ascensão social", diante das inexistentes, parcas e precarizadas opções do mercado formal e informal de trabalho.

