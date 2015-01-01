Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Role conflict in working mothers is one of the most important sources of stress for the individual and the family. Vulnerable groups, including children, will have many problems with this conflict. The purpose of this study was to determine the relationship between psycho-social factors in the workplace with the aggression of female nursing staff working in Isfahan Al-Zahra Hospital, Iran.



Method: The present study is descriptive-correlational research conducted in 2018. There was 110 female nursing staff working in different wards of Al-Zahra Hospital with pre-school age children. Data collection was done by demographic questionnaires, Copenhagen psycho-social factors, and aggression in pre-school children.



Results: The mean score of work-family conflict nursing staff was 77.43 ± 18.76 and their offensive behaviors were 9.86 ± 5.53 out of 100, respectively, which had the highest and least impact on the psycho-social factors of the workplace, respectively. The mean score of children's aggression was 27.33±18.82 out of 84. Multiple linear regression analysis showed that importance, job satisfaction, work-family conflict, and health and welfare, respectively, were significant predictors of children's aggression score (P <0.05), and in the presence of these three factors, scores other psychosocial factors were not significant predictors of children's aggression score.



Conclusion: In this study, all psychosocial factors of mothers' work environment did not have a direct effect on child aggression, which indicates that mothers in health care pay attention to the maternal role in children's emotional-psychological development and control of factors affecting work-conflict. It is a family, but what is important for health managers is to pay attention to the occupational components of employees.

