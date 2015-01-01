Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Children under the age of five are the most vulnerable group in terms of domestic accidents, most accidents occur among children at home. The aim of this study was to determine the attitude and practice of mothers with children under five years of age covered by Bushehr Comprehensive Health Service Centers "on preventive behaviors" from home accidents and its relationship with home accident care.



Method: In this cross-sectional comparative study, 122 mothers with children under 5 years of age (with and without the occurrence of domestic accidents) participated in which two-stage clusters were randomly selected. The data collection tool is a standard questionnaire on Zahedinia's attitude and practice in relation to domestic accidents.



Results: There was no significant difference between the scores of attitude in the two groups of mothers with and without events, but the performance score of these mothers was significantly different and the chance of occurrence decreased with increasing performance (P = 0.037) while the rate of attitude Awareness did not have a significant effect on the incident (P <0.05)



Conclusion: The results of this study show that mothers' performance has a significant effect on reducing accidents. Incorporating educational programs to improve mothers' performance skills on home accident prevention behaviors can be an effective step in reducing the occurrence of accidents and their physical effects on children.

Language: en