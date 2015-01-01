Abstract

The purpose of this study is to explore police attitudes toward the use of inappropriate force in China. Using original data from a survey of over 900 police officers in China, this study investigated patterns of officers' attitudes toward the use of force and correlates of officer attitudes supportive of the use of inappropriate force. This study shows that a significant number of officers hold attitudes supportive of the use of inappropriate force. Regression analysis demonstrates complex relationship between police role-orientation and officers' attitudes toward the use of inappropriate force. This study also found that police training on the use of force was not as effective as expected in shaping officers' attitudes toward the use of force. The implication for police training is discussed in relation to findings of this study.

