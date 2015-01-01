Abstract

Schools can be an arena for age appropriate and objective information about the support families can get from the child protection services (CPS). There is reason to believe that many children have misconceptions about the CPS and are afraid to talk to the social workers who investigates if there is reason to be concerned about a child's well-being. The aim of the study was to investigate the prevalence of misconceptions about child protection services (CPS) among school children in Norway.

Language: en