Abstract

Sexual harassment is a common experience among middle and high school students across the United States. Being the target of and even witnessing sexual harassment is associated with a number of negative consequences for adolescents. This study sought to explore early adolescent boys' and girls' reasoning about (a) perpetrating sexual harassment (i.e., making comments about another student's body), (b) confronting sexual harassment when they are the target, and (c) confronting sexual harassment when they are the bystander or witness. Participants were 142 seventh-grade students (46 boys, 96 girls) ranging from 11 to 14 years old (Mage = 12.44 years, SDage =.61). Utilizing a quantitative content analysis, this study analyzed themes that emerged from adolescents' open-ended responses to questions about sexual harassment and their perception of the consequences. The results suggest that adolescents' reasoning about sexual harassment is complex, reflecting morality concerns, social pressures, and challenges with interpreting sexual interest within a context of sexually objectifying cultural scripts.

Language: en