Citation
Kushitor MK, Bour H, Nyame P, Yabila S. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Background Drowning is a significant public health challenge globally. In Africa and Ghana, drowning has remained a silent epidemic among poor communities. Limited evidence has challenged advances in drowning knowledge and prevention. While drowning deaths are often widely circulated in the newspapers, drowning data are not systematically organised to constitute a body of evidence sufficient for scientific exploration. Although drowning was frequent, they were poorly understood. We explore the context of drowning from multiple perspectives from the Volta-basin where the largest man-made lake in the world has become a hotspot for drowning.
Language: en
Keywords
Community; Community Research; Drowning; Ethnography; Exposure