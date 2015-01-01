Abstract

OBJECTIVE:



Amphetamine-type stimulants are increasingly implicated in road-trauma incidents. Although ambulances are typically first to attend these emergencies, limited research has utilised paramedic clinical data to examine the contribution of amphetamine use to road-trauma related ambulance attendances. We describe the clinical and temporal risk profiles associated with amphetamine-related harm in road trauma incidents requiring paramedic attendance in the Australian state of Victoria.



Methods:



This cross-sectional, retrospective observational study examined the Victorian component of a national surveillance dataset (National Ambulance Surveillance System) of alcohol and other drug (AOD)-related ambulance attendances to determine the incidence and temporal profile of amphetamine use in traffic-related ambulance attendances from January 2015 to December 2020.



Results:



Throughout the observation period, Victorian paramedics attended a total of 6,665 alcohol, pharmaceutical or illicit drug-related cases involving a road trauma. Almost one quarter (22.6%) of these attendances were deemed related to the use of pharmaceutical and/or illicit drugs. Amphetamine alone was involved in nearly one-third (29.6%) of non-alcohol-related road-trauma attendances, and co-consumption of amphetamine with drugs other than alcohol occurred in over one-third of all AOD-related traffic incidents. Amphetamine related road-trauma attendances predominantly occurred on the weekend (Fri-Sun) during late night/early morning in metropolitan Melbourne. Between 2015 and 2020, the incidence of amphetamine-related road trauma ambulance attendances increased by 86.8%, from 1.1 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 1.9 per 100,000 population in 2020.



Conclusions:



Amphetamine-type stimulants are increasingly implicated in road trauma. Co-consumption with other potentially impairing substances reflects a concerning trend of poly-substance use among Victorian drivers.