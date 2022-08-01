|
Citation
|
DiGuiseppi CG, Hyde HA, Betz ME, Scott KA, Eby DW, Hill LL, Jones VC, Mielenz TJ, Molnar LJ, Strogatz D, Li G. J. Saf. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Falls in older adults are associated with increased motor vehicle crash risk, possibly mediated by driving behavior. We examined the relationship of falls and fear of falling (FOF) with subsequent objectively measured driving habits.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aging; Automobile driving; Falls; Fear of falling; Mobility; Traffic safety