Abstract

Road user fatalities account for a leading cause of preventable death in Latin America with pedestrians and bicyclists at higher risk for more extensive injuries as compared to other road users. Despite these vulnerable road user (VRU) risks, encouraging individuals to walk and cycle is an important public health strategy for addressing the region's obesity epidemic through promoting physical activity via active transportation (AT). However, in order to promote AT as a viable source of physical activity, safety of the VRU must be considered. The purpose of this systematic review and metasummary is to describe the effectiveness of interventions that have been implemented in Latin America to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety. A systematic search of public health, policy, and engineering databases was completed using terms generated through the PICO method. The PRISMA framework was used for article screening. Eight articles detailing nine interventions across four countries were included for final synthesis and organized according to the Three E's Model of Injury Prevention, including three education-based interventions, two engineering, three enforcements, and one utilizing all Three E's. VRU outcomes assessed ranged from attitudes and behaviors to fatal injuries, with only enforcement-based interventions reporting on the latter. No interventions reported on non-fatal injury outcomes. Interventions rooted in each arm of the Three E's demonstrated limited ability to improve VRU outcomes, with enforcement-based interventions providing the strongest body of evidence.



FINDINGS demonstrate the limited research on VRU safety in Latin America, and further efforts should be of urgent public health priority.

Language: en