Abstract

Introduction

Road traffic accidents (RTAs) are a leading cause of death and disease burden worldwide. Malta experienced a declining trend in RTA mortality over the past years albeit with a surge at the time of writing. This study was carried out to analyse trends in RTAs in Malta.



Methods

RTA statistics by quarter were obtained from the website of the National Statistics Office for 2013-2021. Records for Quarter1 (Q1) 2022 were compiled from media publications. Regression was used to estimate expected values for RTA fatalities for Q1 2022 and 2022 totals, particularly in relation to the targets laid out in the Road Safety Strategy Malta 2014-2024. The type of accident was also analysed from 2017.



Results

From 2013, a transient dip in annual fatalities occurred in 2014, with a steep incline to 2016, followed by a highly significant decline which was reversed sharply in Q1 of 2022. For Q1 2022, expected fatalities were <1 but there were actually 10 fatalities (13 by April 2022), when expected fatalities for all of 2022 were <8. The highest fatalities were aged 18-40 years (n=47), followed by age >59 years (n=38). In some years, up to 75% of all fatalities were motorcycle/e-bicycle riders.



Conclusion

Road safety should be a national priority until Vision Zero is reached. Better data collection and analysis should shed light on causes and solutions to prevent RTAs. The current National Road Safety Strategy, with emphasis on education, engineering and enforcement remains relevant, but there is little evidence that its targets are being achieved. More must be done to guarantee road safety to users in Malta.

Language: en