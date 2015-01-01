Abstract

Background

Bullying among peers in schools is a significant public health problem that contributes to unhealthy outcomes for those who bully or are bullied.



Aim

The aim of the study is to evaluate the effect of a psychoeducational intervention for teachers about bullying behavior prevention among secondary school students.



Results

The present study shows that there is highly statistical significance between total intervention regarding bullying at school and total bullying perceptions post-psychoeducational intervention.



Conclusions

It is important for teachers to receive a psychoeducational intervention from time to time to help them teach students how to solve their problems that can redirect potentially negative or passive behaviors to positive problem-solving and leadership skills.