SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

El Fatah WOA, El-Maksoud MMA, Elkhalek HAA. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2022; 29(1): e46.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SpringerOpen)

DOI

10.1186/s43045-022-00212-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Bullying among peers in schools is a significant public health problem that contributes to unhealthy outcomes for those who bully or are bullied.

Aim
The aim of the study is to evaluate the effect of a psychoeducational intervention for teachers about bullying behavior prevention among secondary school students.

Results
The present study shows that there is highly statistical significance between total intervention regarding bullying at school and total bullying perceptions post-psychoeducational intervention.

Conclusions
It is important for teachers to receive a psychoeducational intervention from time to time to help them teach students how to solve their problems that can redirect potentially negative or passive behaviors to positive problem-solving and leadership skills.

Keywords

Bullying; Psychoeducational; Secondary school students; Teachers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print