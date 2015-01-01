Abstract

Although pregabalin abuse is increasing worldwide and may be associated with increased suicidal ideation and behavior, few studies were done in Egypt searching for the effect of pregabalin on suicide. Eighty-three patients meeting DSM-IV criteria for substance abuse disorders related to pregabalin were identified from the addiction clinic of EL Khanka Psychiatric Hospital in Egypt for this observational cross-sectional study. We intended to assess suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with substance abuse disorder related to pregabalin and to identify the effects of other comorbid substances of abuse. All participants were subjected to semi-structured interview designed to collect and identify the socio-demographic data and patterns of substances 'use ,The Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-IV Axis I Disorders to diagnose patients with substance abuse disorder "related to pregabalin," Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation for assessment of suicidal ideation and behavior and urine screening test for pregabalin and other substances of abuse.