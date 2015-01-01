CONTACT US: Contact info
Jeelani A, Dkhar SA, Quansar R, Khan SMS. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2022; 29(1): e18.
The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has led to severe disruption in routine activities, significant mortality and morbidity. Adolescents are particularly prone to mental health issues. The present study aims to estimate prevalence of depression and anxiety and its determinants among school-going adolescents in Kashmir valley of India.
Adolescents; Anxiety; Depression; GAD-7; PHQ-9A