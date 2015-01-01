SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jeelani A, Dkhar SA, Quansar R, Khan SMS. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2022; 29(1): e18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SpringerOpen)

DOI

10.1186/s43045-022-00185-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has led to severe disruption in routine activities, significant mortality and morbidity. Adolescents are particularly prone to mental health issues. The present study aims to estimate prevalence of depression and anxiety and its determinants among school-going adolescents in Kashmir valley of India.

Keywords

Adolescents; Anxiety; Depression; GAD-7; PHQ-9A

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print