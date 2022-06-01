SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abu Khait A, Hamaideh SH, Aldalaykeh M, ALhamdan A, Lazenby M. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; 40: 115-123.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.apnu.2022.06.005

36064234

AIM: This study aimed to describe psychiatric nurses' experiences and the emotional and psychological sequelae after being psychologically or physically assaulted in inpatient psychiatric units.

METHOD: The study employed a descriptive, phenomenological research approach. A purposive sample of 27 psychiatric nurses participated in in-depth one-on-one interviews. The collected data were transcribed and analyzed using ​Colaizzi's (1978) seven-step method.

RESULTS: Three themes and ten sub-themes emerged: A Fertile Environment for Physical and Psychological Workplace Violence, Psycho-Emotional Sequelae Aftermath of Assault, and Proactive Strategies for Combating Violence.

DISCUSSION: A thorough understanding of workplace violence aids in the development of strategies for preventing and addressing this phenomenon and its psychological and emotional consequences.

IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The current study provides new insights on the importance of offering mental health and emotional support to assaulted nurses, especially those with accumulated exposure to violence.


Language: en

Aggression; Inpatient psychiatry; Phenomenology; Physical and psychological violence; Psychiatric nurses; Psychological sequelae

